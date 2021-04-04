Gray exited Saturday's start against the Dodgers with full body cramping, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old delivered five scoreless frames before giving up a leadoff double to Corey Seager to open the sixth inning, and the right-hander promptly exited after being visited by the athletic trainer. Seager came around to score, so Gray ended up allowing one run on four hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across five innings. He should be considered day-to-day and may not miss a start since it appears to be a minor issue.