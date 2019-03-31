Rockies' Jon Gray: Left due to cramp

Gray was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Marlins due to a right calf cramp, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The news certainly could have been far worse, as it wasn't clear exactly what had forced Gray from the game initially. He believes he was simply suffering from a bit of dehydration and expects to make his next start, which should come Saturday against the Dodgers.

