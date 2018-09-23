Rockies' Jon Gray: Lined up for Tuesday start

Gray will start against the Phillies on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander's rotation spot has been in jeopardy ever since his recent shaky three-start stretch, but Gray, who owns a 5.07 ERA this season, said he looked at old photos of his college delivery and noticed the difference in his balance. Gray also threw a 15-to-20-pitch session Saturday in which he tried to merely throw, instead of thinking about mechanics. His recent form makes him a risky fantasy play for the Coors Field appearance, but his 4.78 home ERA still tops his 5.34 elsewhere. Plus, streamers looking for any sign of life as they chase a winning finish to their fantasy season should be inclined to take the chance, considering he still boasts a 9.6 K/9 and 2.7 BB/9 -- along with more positive reflections in his 4.01 FIP and 3.46 xFIP.