Rockies' Jon Gray: Listed as Friday's starter

Gray (ankle) is listed as the Rockies' probable starter for Friday's game against the Marlins.

With that, it seems Gray emerged from Wednesday's bullpen session with little or no residual soreness in his left ankle. The Rockies were forced to push Gray back from Tuesday after the right-hander slipped on the dugout steps and hurt his ankle in San Diego last week. Gray will draw a last-place Marlins team at home Friday, and Gray has been better at Coors Field (3.88 ERA) than on the road (4.22 ERA) this season, continuing a four-year trend in his home/road splits.