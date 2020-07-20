Manager Bud Black said that Gray will start the Rockies' second game of the season Saturday in Texas, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Gray has actually fared slightly better at Coors Field (.319 wOBA) than on the road (.324) throughout his career, but fantasy managers in season-long leagues will still have reason to fear ratio damage any time he pitches at altitude. While no park factor data is available yet on the Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, the fact that it has a retractable roof is expected to make it a more pitcher-friendly venue than its predecessor. At least in NL-only or deeper mixed leagues, Gray looks like a viable streaming option in his first start of 2020.