Rockies' Jon Gray: Makes one spring appearance
Gray allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout and zero walks over two innings during his only Cactus League appearance prior to the suspension of spring training.
The 28-year-old underwent left foot surgery in August and had a delayed start to spring training, but he made his Cactus League debut March 1 and was on track to begin the regular season healthy. Gray had a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 150:56 K:BB across 150 innings prior to the injury last season, and he has a solidified spot near the top of the Rockies' starting rotation once the season resumes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...