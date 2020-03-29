Rockies' Jon Gray: Makes one spring appearance

Gray allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout and zero walks over two innings during his only Cactus League appearance prior to the suspension of spring training.

The 28-year-old underwent left foot surgery in August and had a delayed start to spring training, but he made his Cactus League debut March 1 and was on track to begin the regular season healthy. Gray had a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 150:56 K:BB across 150 innings prior to the injury last season, and he has a solidified spot near the top of the Rockies' starting rotation once the season resumes.