Rockies' Jon Gray: Makes relief appearance

Gray retired one of the four batters he faced and issued three walks in relief in Sunday's 14-13 loss to the Padres.

Even though he had covered six innings while starting the series opener Thursday, Gray was summoned for his first relief appearance of the season while closer Wade Davis melted down in the ninth inning. After Davis exited a tie game with a runner on third base, Gray entered the contest and proceeded to load the bases with a pair of intentional walks to get to pinch hitter Matt Strahm, who was called upon to bat with no other position players available off the bench for San Diego. Gray couldn't take advantage of the plus matchup against a pitcher, as he issued a non-intentional walk to allow the go-ahead run to score. Despite the disappointing outcome, Gray only tossed 12 pitches in the outing, which will function as a de facto between-starts bullpen session. Gray is still on track to make his next scheduled turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.