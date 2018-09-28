Rockies' Jon Gray: Making second start of week
Gray is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
After posting a 7.88 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over his first four starts in September, Gray bounced back in impressive fashion while starting Monday against the Phillies on short notice. Though he was initially scheduled to take the hill Tuesday, Gray was pressed into action a day earlier than anticipated after Tyler Anderson was scratched with a sore shoulder. Gray proceeded to toss seven innings of one-run ball en route to the win, keeping the Rockies' playoff hopes alive in the process. With the team having yet to punch its postseason ticket, Gray will take the hill Saturday for what could be the most important start to date of his young career.
