Gray allowed five hits and no walks while striking out 10 in five innings in Friday's loss to the Brewers. He didn't factor into the decision.

Gray returned to the mound after he missed the last three weeks with a right elbow strain, and he was dominant Friday while throwing 83 pitches. He racked up double-digit strikeouts for the 15th time in his career, which tied Pedro Astacio for the most appearances with double-digit strikeouts in franchise history. The right-hander hasn't earned a win since May 5, and his performance Friday was his first scoreless appearance of the season. Gray tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Pirates on Wednesday.