Gray (3-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Diamondbacks.

This was Gray's worst start of 2021, allowing a season-high four earned runs. Gray's damage came in the third inning where he surrendered four straight hits with two outs, followed by a throwing error by Josh Fuentes resulting in a four-run inning. Other than that, he pitched well and managed to get through six innings. The 29-year-old has had a good start to the season with a 3.15 ERA and 34.1 innings pitched through six starts.