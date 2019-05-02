Rockies' Jon Gray: Moves to 3-3
Gray (3-3) got the win against the Brewers on Thursday, despite giving up five runs on seven hits over 5.2 innings in an 11-6 victory for the Rockies. He struck out nine and walked two.
Gray had his final line ruined by a three-run third inning, but he did manage to strike out nine batters and pick up his third win of the season, as his lineup provided him with a hefty amount of run support. It was the second straight start in which the right-hander has given up five earned, giving him a 4.22 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP through 42.2 innings. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, which will come at home against the Giants on Wednesday.
