Rockies' Jon Gray: Next start coming at Coors
Gray will make his next start for the Rockies on Wednesday against the Astros at Coors Field, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gray had been a candidate to take the hill for the series finale in Arizona on Sunday, but the Rockies ultimately decided to bring Antonio Senzatela off the 10-day disabled list to start that contest after Senzatela completed a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue. It's a tough break for Gray, who will now miss out on a start in a more suppressed offensive environment in Arizona and exchange it for a matchup at altitude against one of the top offenses in the majors. Fantasy owners who scooped Gray up after he tossed 7.1 innings of one-run ball at home against the Mariners in his return to the big leagues July 14 may thus want to keep the right-hander on the bench for the time being.
