Gray didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's game between the Rockies and the Rangers. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks while fanning three across 4.2 innings.

Gray didn't impress in the season opener and couldn't even complete five innings, as he departed the contest shortly after allowing a run on an RBI single from Shin-Soo Choo. Gray's next start is scheduled July 31 at home against the Padres.