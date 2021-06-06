Rockies manager Bud Black said Saturday that the MRI on Gray's elbow revealed no structural damage, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gray was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier Saturday with a right flexor strain. This latest update resembles much better news for the right-hander, and per Nick Groke of The Athletic, the plan is for Gray resume throwing at some point during the upcoming road trip. An exact timeline for when he could rejoin the Rockies' rotation isn't known at this point, but a mid-June return figures to be a best-case scenario.