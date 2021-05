Gray (4-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Giants after giving up two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

The right-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Brandon Crawford during the second inning, but he otherwise kept San Francisco off the board. Gray is off to a strong start this season with a 3.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB over 40.1 innings through seven outings.