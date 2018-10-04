Rockies' Jon Gray: Off NLDS roster

Gray is not on the Rockies' NLDS roster against Milwaukee.

Gray struggled during three of his final four starts in the regular season, logging a 9.60 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in those outings. Manager Bud Black elected to keep 12 pitchers on the active roster, including Chad Bettis over Gray.

