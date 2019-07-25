Rockies' Jon Gray: On track for next start

Gray (calf) is on track to start Monday against the Dodgers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gray exited his previous start with a right calf bruise after getting stuck by a line drive, but he's already feeling better and isn't expected to miss a start as a result. In his past five starts, the right-hander owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB in 28 innings.