Rockies' Jon Gray: Only goes four in opener

Gray (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

This is how Gray's night began: single, single, walk, double, mound visit. He settled down from there, but the damage was done. Gray has posted exciting strikeout rates since breaking into the league in 2015 (career 9.5 K/9), and he has a more favorable road matchup on tap next (at San Diego). There's no reason to abandon ship after one shaky outing.

