Rockies' Jon Gray: Optioned to Triple-A
Gray was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
The move comes as something of a shock, as Gray was supposed to be the Rockies' ace. On the surface, there appears to be some logic to the decision, as Gray's ERA stands at an ugly 5.77 on the year. The underlying numbers don't support the notion that Gray is struggling though, as he's posted an excellent 28.9 percent strikeout rate and a solid 7.0 percent walk rate. His FIP is 3.07 while his xFIP is a stellar 2.77. His high ERA is attributable in part to an inflated .386 BABIP and a low 63.1 percent strand rate. The Rockies, however, were unwilling to let regression take its course, though it would hardly be surprising to see Gray up and successful again later in the year. Raimel Tapia was promoted in a corresponding move.
