Rockies' Jon Gray: Picks up eighth win

Gray (8-5) got the win against the Giants on Monday, giving up four hits over six scoreless innings, striking out six and walking two in a 2-0 victory for the Rockies.

Gray was sharp for a second straight start in blanking the Giants, as he's now given up just one earned run and struck out 10 batters over his last 12 innings. The right-hander has dropped his ERA from 4.38 to 3.92 over that span, to go along with a 1.35 WHIP and a solid 103:38 K:BB over 96.1 innings. He'll draw a tough matchup for his next trip to the mound, which will pit him against the Dodgers at Coors Field on Saturday.