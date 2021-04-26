Gray (3-1) earned another win Sunday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Gray allowed two early solo home runs to Bryce Harper but otherwise held the rest of the Phillies lineup quiet en route to his third victory of the season. Four of Gray's five starts have come at the hitter-friendly Coors Field thus far but he's managed to go 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA and owns a 24:11 K:BB through 24.1 innings. His next scheduled start is set to be Friday versus the Diamondbacks, a team he picked up his first win of the season against after allowing one run over 6.2 strong innings back on April 8.