Rockies' Jon Gray: Picks up win Wednesday

Gray (6-6) got the win in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.

The 26-year-old didn't exactly rebound from his recent poor form, walking three batters for the third straight start and giving up at least three runs for the fifth straight, but the Rockies' offense was still able to carry Gray to the win. He'll take a 5.66 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in Philadelphia.