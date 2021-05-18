Gray (4-4) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Padres after allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits and a walk while fanning one across 5.2 innings.

Gray was coming off two straight outings allowing two or fewer runs, but the wheels came off in this one -- he gave up season-worst marks in runs allowed, earned runs allowed and strikeouts, while also tying his season-worst mark in the hits department. He still owns a 3.48 ERA, but this was a clear step in the wrong direction for the right-hander. Gray is slated to start during the upcoming weekend series against the Diamondbacks at home.