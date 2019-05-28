Rockies' Jon Gray: Pulled early due to "hot spot"

Gray was removed after 5.1 innings Monday due to a "hot spot" on a finger of his pitching hand, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Skipper Bud Black noted that the issue was impacting some of Gray's pitches, so he elected to remove his right-hander from the ballgame. It's unclear at this point whether Gray will be able to make his next scheduled start.

