Gray allowed three runs on two hits and two walks over six innings in Sunday's win against Arizona. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Gray cruised through four perfect innings before yielding a leadoff single in the fifth. Arizona finally got on the board in the sixth after a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly followed by a two-run blast off the bat of Pavin Smith. Gray avoided losing a third straight game but still slightly raised his season ERA to 3.59. He's lined up to take the mound in Pittsburgh late next week.