Rockies' Jon Gray: Racks up 12 strikeouts
Gray (7-7) got the win against the Marlins on Friday, scattering eights hits and one earned run over seven innings, striking out 12 without walking a batter in an 11-3 victory for the Rockies.
It was a dominant effort from the 26-year-old right-hander, who has been absolutely stacking the strikeouts lately with this 12-punchout performance giving him an obscene 31:5 K:BB over his last three starts. He gave up nine earned runs over his last two outings, however, and he would need more starts like this one to hack away at his 5.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP - numbers that have hampered his ability to make a sustained fantasy impact despite his lofty strikeout totals. He'll look to build off this strong effort in his next start, which will come next Thursday against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.