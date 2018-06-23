Rockies' Jon Gray: Racks up 12 strikeouts

Gray (7-7) got the win against the Marlins on Friday, scattering eights hits and one earned run over seven innings, striking out 12 without walking a batter in an 11-3 victory for the Rockies.

It was a dominant effort from the 26-year-old right-hander, who has been absolutely stacking the strikeouts lately with this 12-punchout performance giving him an obscene 31:5 K:BB over his last three starts. He gave up nine earned runs over his last two outings, however, and he would need more starts like this one to hack away at his 5.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP - numbers that have hampered his ability to make a sustained fantasy impact despite his lofty strikeout totals. He'll look to build off this strong effort in his next start, which will come next Thursday against the Giants.