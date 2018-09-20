Rockies' Jon Gray: Rotation spot in limbo

Manager Bud Black wouldn't say when Gray's next start would come, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Gray has turned in three consecutive shaky outings, posting a 10.80 ERA while walking nine batters and serving up five homers across 10 innings over that stretch. His struggled have prompted the Rockies to push his next start -- which was scheduled for Sunday against the Diamondbacks -- back while giving Kyle Freeland the ball in his place. It's unclear if Gray will simply take Freeland's vacated spot in the rotation Monday against the Phillies, though with the Rockies vying for a playoff spot, it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander skipped altogether.