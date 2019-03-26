Rockies' Jon Gray: Roughed up by Twins

Gray gave up three runs on five hits over three innings against the Twins on Tuesday, striking out two and walking two as the Rockies tied Minnesota 5-5 in their final exhibition game.

The right-hander served up long balls to CJ Cron and Nelson Cruz, giving him an ugly final line in his final tune-up appearance of the spring. Gray had been cruising in Cactus League play, with a 2.55 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP and an excellent 22:1 K:BB coming into Tuesday's contest, so it was a successful spring for him outside of this outing. He'll be the fourth starter in Colorado's rotation to start the regular season.

