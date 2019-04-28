Rockies' Jon Gray: Roughed up in no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-5 win over Atlanta, giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander wasn't sharp, throwing 54 of 87 pitches for strikes before hitting the showers, and Gray was on the hook for his fourth loss of the year before the Rockies staged a ninth-inning comeback. He'll take a 3.65 ERA and 34:16 K:BB through 37 innings into his next start Thursday in Milwaukee.