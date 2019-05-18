Rockies' Jon Gray: Saddled with fourth loss
Gray (3-4) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over 4.2 innings Friday in a loss to the Phillies.
Gray was spotted an early 2-0 lead, but he allowed a two-run blast in the third inning followed by a run in the fourth and two in the fifth prior to exiting. He tossed 98 pitches (61 strikes) but was unable to finish out the fifth inning. The 27-year-old right-hander has given up five runs in three of his last four starts, raising his ERA from 2.78 to 4.73.
