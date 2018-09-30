Rockies' Jon Gray: Shelled by Nationals

Gray (12-9) allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out one across two innings to take the loss Saturday against the Nationals.

Gray wasn't able to get anything going in a game with significant implications for the National League West title, allowing the first two batters he faced to reach base -- both of which came around to score. Things didn't improve in the second inning, with the big blow being a two-run homer by Trea Turner. This was the latest in what has been a mystifying 2018 campaign for Gray, as he's struck out 183 batters across 172.1 innings while also posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.