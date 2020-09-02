Gray (2-4) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out one.

It was an ugly day overall for Colorado's pitching staff, which yielded 23 total runs and saw its most effective effort come from a catcher (Drew Butera, who allowed one run in 1.2 innings). Gray took much of the damage, surrendering three runs in the first frame, two more in the second and another pair in the third before his outing mercifully ended. Four of the nine hits Gray gave up went for extra bases, including a pair of home runs off the bat of Alex Dickerson. Gray was coming off a strong start in his previous outing, but he has struggled overall in 2020, posting a 6.69 ERA and 1.44 WHIP over 39 innings. Once a reliable source of punchouts -- he averaged at least one whiff per inning in each of the past four seasons -- the right-hander has seen his strikeout rate topple to a career-low 13.4 percent this season due, in part, to losing a couple ticks off his fastball and slider. Gray will try to get back on the right track when he faces the Padres in San Diego on Monday.