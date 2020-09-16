Gray (shoulder) was shut down for the year by the Rockies on Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Gray hit the injured list in early September with right shoulder inflammation. There hasn't been any indication that the diagnosis is worse than initial reports suggested, but he simply doesn't have time to build back up before the end of the year. He'll finish the campaign with a very poor 6.69 ERA and a strikeout rate that collapsed to 12.6 percent, barely more than half of his 23.5 percent mark from 2019.