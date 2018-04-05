Rockies' Jon Gray: Shuts down Padres for first win

Gray (1-1) picked up the win over the Padres on Wednesday, striking out seven over seven scoreless innings while scattering four hits.

The right-hander threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes, and San Diego didn't even get a runner into scoring position until Cory Spangenberg led off the fifth inning with a double. Gray's off to a fast start to the season with a 2.45 ERA and 11:3 K:BB through his first 11 innings, but things could get a little more challenging Monday when he makes his first home start in a rematch with the Padres.