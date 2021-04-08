Gray (1-0) earned the win Thursday after holding the Diamondbacks to one run on two hits and four walks while striking out five across 6.2 innings.

Despite an average fastball of 92.8 mph, among the lowest in 125 career appearances, Gray worked in his slider to make things unpredictable. Clearly it worked as the 29-year-old gave up just one run for the second time this season, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Meanwhile, he recorded his 700th career strikeout, good for fifth all-time on the Rockies leaderboard. Next up, Gray heads to Los Angeles on Wednesday for a rematch with the Dodgers. Last time out, he held the Dodgers to one run across five innings, striking out seven.