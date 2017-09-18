Rockies' Jon Gray: Solid in no-decision
Gray allowed two hits over five innings while walking one and striking out seven in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Padres. He didn't allow a run or factor into the decision.
Gray pitched well enough to deserve his ninth win of the year, but the Rockies' bullpen imploded behind him. As such, his record remains at 8-4 and he remains two wins shy of his career-high 10 set last year. Most importantly, his 3.75 ERA is significantly better than his career mark of 4.46, making him a serviceable fantasy asset in all but the shallowest of leagues.
More News
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Steps up in big game Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Beats Kershaw, Dodgers for seventh win•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Impresses again Sunday•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Takes loss Tuesday despite quality start•
-
Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans six in win•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...