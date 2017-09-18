Rockies' Jon Gray: Solid in no-decision

Gray allowed two hits over five innings while walking one and striking out seven in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Padres. He didn't allow a run or factor into the decision.

Gray pitched well enough to deserve his ninth win of the year, but the Rockies' bullpen imploded behind him. As such, his record remains at 8-4 and he remains two wins shy of his career-high 10 set last year. Most importantly, his 3.75 ERA is significantly better than his career mark of 4.46, making him a serviceable fantasy asset in all but the shallowest of leagues.