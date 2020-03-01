Rockies' Jon Gray: Spring debut set for Monday
Gray will make his Cactus League debut Monday against the Mariners, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old had a delayed start to spring training after undergoing left foot surgery in August, but his return to the mound Monday should put him on track for the start of the regular season. Gray was sharp in 2019 with a 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 150:56 K:BB over 150 innings (25 starts).
