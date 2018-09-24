Rockies' Jon Gray: Start bumped up to Monday

Gray will start Monday against the Phillies rather than Tuesday after Tyler Anderson was scratched due to left shoulder soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The change in schedule won't mean Gray starts on short rest, as his last start came the previous Monday. It does mean that he could be more likely to have a two-start week, as he'll presumably pitch again Saturday or Sunday against the Nationals. He'll have to pitch well Monday to keep his spot in the rotation, however, as he's allowed a combined 10 runs in six innings over his last two outings.