Rockies' Jon Gray: Start pushed to Saturday

Gray will start Saturday against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gray felt a "hot spot" on his middle finger during his most recent start, so the Rockies want to give him a couple of extra days of rest before sending him back out to the mound. Peter Lambert will take the mound Thursday against the Cubs as a result, with Antonio Senzatela starting Friday's series opener in New York. Assuming Gray checks out OK during a between-starts bullpen in the coming days, he shouldn't face any restrictions during Saturday's outing.

