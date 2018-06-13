Rockies' Jon Gray: Strikes out 10 in loss to Phillies

Gray (6-7) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out 10.

Gray struggled with his command in this one, throwing just 57 percent of his pitches for strikes as he set a new season high in walks. That came back to bite him early on as a pair of first inning free passes proceeded a three-run home run by Scott Kingery. Wildness aside, Gray did well to regain his composure after a poor opening frame and racked up double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season. Punchouts are his only real source of fantasy value at the moment, with his 10.8 K/9 coming alongside a hefty 5.68 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP.