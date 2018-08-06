Rockies' Jon Gray: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Gray allowed one run on four hits and two walks across eight innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Brewers. He struck out eight.
Gray was outstanding in this one, throwing 67 percent of his pitches for strikes as he scattered baserunners throughout the afternoon. The only real damage against his ledger came on a solo home run in the second inning, and he was only denied a win by a late bullpen collapse before his team won in extra innings. Gray still has a disappointing 4.73 ERA on the season, but this stellar outing brings his mark to 1.52 as he's now delivered four quality starts in as many outings. He'll look to build off one of his finest performances of the season next weekend against the Dodgers.
