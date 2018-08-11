Rockies' Jon Gray: Strikes out four in no-decision

Gray didn't factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up four earned runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings, striking out four and walking one in the Rockies' 5-4 victory.

Gray had been dominant over his previous four starts prior to this one, and although he wasn't able to keep up the suffocating form in this contest, he managed a respectable final line in the no-decision. He hasn't posted eye-popping ratios this season, with a 4.81 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 127.1 innings, but he's been much better in that department lately, as Friday's contest marked just the second time in his last seven outings that he's yielded more than two earned runs. He's also been a reliable source of strikeouts, with a 148:37 K:BB. Gray is slated to take the mound next on the road against Atlanta on Thursday.