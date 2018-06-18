Rockies' Jon Gray: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Gray allowed six runs (five earned) in five-plus innings Sunday, striking out nine while yielding six hits and a walk in a 13-12 loss to Texas.

Gray was solid through five innings on the afternoon, allowing just one run and striking out nine. Things unraveled in the sixth though, as Gray gave up five runs without recording an out, including a three-run blast by Jurickson Profar that would be the nail in the coffin on his start. The 26-year-old's already-ugly ERA rose up to 5.89 and he's allowed three or more earned runs in his last seven starts. He'll look to turn things around against Miami next Friday.