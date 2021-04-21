Gray (2-1) earned the win against Houston on Tuesday, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out six.

Gray's control wasn't at its peak in the contest -- he walked four batters for the third time in his past four games -- but he navigated around the baserunners to notch his second quality start of the campaign. The veteran picked up his second win and lowered his season ERA to 2.42 in the process. After posting an ugly 6.69 ERA across 39 innings last year, Gray has bounced back with a solid start to the 2021 season. He'll look to keep it going Sunday when he faces the Phillies at Coors Field.