Rockies' Jon Gray: Strong in return to majors

Gray (8-7) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 7.1 innings to earn the win Saturday against the Mariners.

Gray made his first big league start since June 28 and put together a tremendous effort, highlighted by 11 groundball outs. He also exhibited impressive control with 64 of his 93 pitches going for strikes while also starting 18 of the 27 batters he faced with a strike. While this hardly makes up for his struggles throughout the first half of the season, Gray should be a fixture in the Rockies' rotation after the All-Star break, giving him plenty of opportunity to improve on his 5.44 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.