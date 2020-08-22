Gray (1-3) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He didn't strike out anyone.

Gray didn't record a single strikeout for the first time since 2015 -- excluding relief appearances -- and he had all sorts of problems against one of the top lineups in the National League. He's now allowed three or more runs in four straight starts and will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for Aug. 26 on the road against the Diamondbacks.