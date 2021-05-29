Gray fell to 4-5 on the season after allowing three runs in three innings of work in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, striking out two while walking three and allowing four hits.

None of Gray's innings were clean, though all the damage was done in the second inning. He allowed each of the first four runners to reach base, including a walk to opposing starter JT Brubaker, with the first three coming around to score. Gray has now allowed three or more earned runs in each of his last three starts, striking out just six total batters across that stretch.