Rockies' Jon Gray: Stuck with loss Saturday

Gray (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out four and took the loss.

Gray needed 97 pitches (64 strikes) to get through his five-plus innings, exiting after allowing a tie-breaking two-run homer to Jake Lamb. Gray now owns a 3.92 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 115 strikeouts over 108 innings this season, but the loss snapped a four-start winning streak for the right-hander. Gray is projected to start the Rockies' first game back from the All-Star break, at home versus Cincinnati on Friday.