Rockies' Jon Gray: Suffers eighth defeat

Gray (10-8) took the loss against San Diego on Thursday, completing 5.2 innings and allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four.

Gray gave up three runs in the first two innings -- two of which were produced on a leadoff home run and an RBI single by Fernando Tatis Jr. -- but settled down to retire nine of 10 batters in the third through fifth frames. He then put away two of the first three hitters he faced in the sixth before a Trevor Story error opened the floodgates for what would become a five-run inning. Gray now carries a 10-8 record along with a 4.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 143:56 K:BB over 142 innings this season. He's in line to face Arizona on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.