Rockies' Jon Gray: Suffers eighth defeat
Gray (10-8) took the loss against San Diego on Thursday, completing 5.2 innings and allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four.
Gray gave up three runs in the first two innings -- two of which were produced on a leadoff home run and an RBI single by Fernando Tatis Jr. -- but settled down to retire nine of 10 batters in the third through fifth frames. He then put away two of the first three hitters he faced in the sixth before a Trevor Story error opened the floodgates for what would become a five-run inning. Gray now carries a 10-8 record along with a 4.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 143:56 K:BB over 142 innings this season. He's in line to face Arizona on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal