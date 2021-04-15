Gray (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, pitching four innings and allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three.

Gray was victimized by Justin Turner in the contest, as the Dodgers' third baseman plated two of the three runs against the veteran right-hander with a single and a home run. Gray opened the campaign with a pair of strong starts, so, in spite of Wednesday's disappointing outing, he still owns a 2.87 ERA on the season. He'll look to improve upon that mark when he faces Houston at home Tuesday in his next scheduled start.